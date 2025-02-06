Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Vijay Sankalp rally in Korba on Wednesday as part of the BJP's campaign for the urban body elections in 2025.

He also took part in a roadshow in Raigarh, showcasing BJP's support base in the region. Sai's presence was a key moment in the party's push to solidify its position ahead of the municipal elections. He encouraged citizens to trust the BJP with further development and governance.

Also Read | Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP’s Bareilly, Dies.

"I am grateful for the love that you people have given to BJP... Leave the responsibility of development to us. All the development work will be done. The double-engine government has been formed. Now, we have to form the triple-engine government," he said, emphasizing his commitment to progress in the state.

In a statement from Raipur, CM Sai elaborated on BJP's strategy for the urban body elections. "Our campaign for the municipal corporation elections is starting today. There is a meeting in the East Municipal Corporation and in the evening, there is a roadshow in the Raigarh Municipal Corporation."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 6, 2025: Titan, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Speaking about Delhi Assembly elections in the rally, Sai said, "This time, the BJP government will be formed there."

Meanwhile, as per data from the Election Commission of India, Delhi Assembly Polls concluded with 60.42 per cent voter turnout in a high-stakes election battle. The polls, which saw intense competition, concluded with active participation of voters across all 70 constituencies.

Notably, most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) falling behind, and that the Congress is likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

AAP had dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)