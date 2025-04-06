Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday commemorated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Foundation Day by hoisting the party flag and paying tribute to its founding figures at the State BJP Office in Raipur.

As part of the day's events, he also performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a new training centre that is set to be built on the state party office premises.

Addressing party members and the public, Chief Minister Sai expressed deep appreciation for BJP workers across the nation.

"On the occasion of BJP's foundation day, he says, "... I thank and congratulate crores of BJP workers because of whom the party has established itself as the largest political party in the world today..."

Ahead of this, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Ram Mandir in Raipur.

Extending festive greetings, he stated,"... Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on Ram Navami... I have sought blessings from Mata Sita and Lord Ram for prosperity and peace throughout Chhattisgarh."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya in Ahmedabad on the 46th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shah was accompanied by his wife, Sonal Shah.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the precursor of the BJP. It was started in 1950 by former Union Minister Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who laid the foundation of party's ideology.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah congratulated party workers and highlighted how the "lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen." (ANI)

