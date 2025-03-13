Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his greetings to everyone in the state on the occasion of Holi and urged people to celebrate it with peace and brotherhood.

Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Greetings to everyone in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Holi. This is the festival of colours, of brotherhood, of spreading love, forgetting differences and fresh beginnings in life. So, I urge all the people in the state to celebrate holi with peace and brotherhood."

In the wake of several naxals surrendering before state police, CM Sai said that the state government has revamped the rehabilitation policy and improved it.

He further says, "A rehabilitation policy for naxals was already in place but we are making it even better. State's Home Minister Vijay Sharma visited Assam and other states to examine rehabilitation policy. Following this, the rehabilitation policy has been framed and it is good."

As many as 29 naxals of the Kutul area Committee in Chhattisgarh surrendered before Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar in January 2025.

The festival of Holi has begun across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In several states, celebrations will begin with the Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai.

Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, holi celebrations were held at the Shri Lakshminath Ji temple on the day of Holika Dahan.

Prayers were offered, bhajans were sung, and colours were smeared on each other at the temple premises.

Speaking to ANI on the Holi festival, a local said, "Holi celebrations in Jaisalmer begin from Shri Lakshminath Ji temple. Chaitanya Raj Singh Bhati also takes part in this celebration. The local people celebrate this 'Phaagotsav' together at the temple."

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted at border outposts celebrated Holi on Thursday with great enthusiasm. To make the experience memorable, the senior officers and jawans make special arrangements ahead of the festivities.

Amid the festive cheers, the personnel applied colors to each other and shared sweets with them.

In a show of camaraderie, the soldiers lifted their officers onto their shoulders, chanting slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel danced joyfully, covered in gulal, creating a lively atmosphere along the Indo-Pak border. The women soldiers not only danced to the rhythm of the DJ but also enjoyed the festivities with their fellow soldiers. (ANI)

