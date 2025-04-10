Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday visited the Gevra mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Chhattisgarh and lauded the miners for their "tireless efforts in ensuring round-the-clock coal production for India's energy security."

"The Minister was accorded a Guard of Honour by the CISF security contingent at Gevra House. At the mine view point, the Gevra team briefed him on operational highlights through a detailed presentation. Reddy felicitated miners, including women, and lauded their tireless efforts in ensuring round-the-clock coal production for India's energy security," as per a PRO SECL official release.

He personally descended into the mine to witness first-hand the advanced operations, including the use of mega machinery like the 42-cubic-meter shovel and 240-ton dumper, among the largest HEMMs used globally. He observed coal extraction using blast-free surface miner technology and visited the state-of-the-art Silos developed under the First Mile Connectivity initiative for eco-friendly coal transportation.

"The Minister also interacted with machine operators inside their equipment, boosting the morale of the workforce. Workers were visibly elated to be acknowledged directly by the Union Minister," the release read.

In a key highlight of his visit, the Minister shared lunch with coal workers at their canteen and clicked selfies with them, underscoring his deep appreciation for their invaluable contribution.

"Reddy further visited the Miyawaki plantation pilot site at Gevra, where afforestation has been undertaken using the revolutionary Japanese technique and planted saplings. He also inaugurated the Kalyan Mandap--a modern facility for employee events--underlining the Ministry and SECL's commitment to employee welfare," the release read.

Reddy highlighted the coal sector's vital role in powering the nation, noting that over 70 per cent of India's electricity is generated from coal. He stressed the importance of pursuing sustainability in mining operations and accelerating mine closures with a well-defined action plan.

"Acknowledging Gevra's significant role in meeting the country's energy needs, the Minister remarked that Gevra is the pride of our country. He said while one may manage to wait for food for sometime but waiting for electricity is indispensable--and it is the coal miners who make that uninterrupted power possible," the release read.

During the visit, the Chairman of Coal India Ltd, PM Prasad, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Coal BP Pati and SECL CMD Harish Duhan, along with senior officials, accompanied Reddy throughout the program. (ANI)

