Raipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,896 coronavirus cases, taking the statewide tally to 1,02,461, a health official said.

The death toll also rose to 817 with 23 more people succumbing to the infection and co-morbidities during the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as 643 people were discharged from various hospitals following recovery while 2,544 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 70,955.

The state now has 30,689 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district with 891 new cases continues to report a high number of infections.

Among other districts, Durg reported 313 fresh cases, Raigarh 281, Korba 247 and Bilaspur 213.

The new cases also included three persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states, he added.

Of the 23 latest fatalities, 19 died on Saturday and four on Friday, he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 77,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 31,777 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 387 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,02,461, new cases 3,896, deaths 817, recovered 70,955, active cases 30,689, people tested so far 10,34,460.

