Raipur, Aug 19 (PTI) With 652 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 17,485 and the toll to 161 on Wednesday, a health official said.

While two persons who died on August 17, were reported to be COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, another patient succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities on Tuesday night, he said.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

The day also saw the discharge of 338 patients following recovery from the infection, the official said.

The state has 6,139 active cases now as 11,185 people have been discharged and 161 died, he said.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Blames UPA-Era Provision For Non-Updation of NFSA List.

Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, accounted for 291 of the fresh cases, which took its tally to 6,184, he said.

The district has witnessed 87 deaths so far.

Other districts where news cases were detectedare Durg (77), Bilaspur (49), Raigarh (41), Sukma (27), Balodabazar (25), Koriya (24), Rajnandgaon (18), Gariaband (18) and Narayanpur (12), he said.

Nine cases each were recorded in Kondagaon and Bijapur districts, seven each in Bastar, Dantewada and Kanker districts, five each in Surajpur and Jashpur districts, four each in Mahasamund, Janjgir-Champa and Mungeli districts, two each in Balod, Dhamtari, Surguja and Balrampur districts while one case came from Kabirdham district, he said.

A 54-year-old man from Bemetara district died on Tuesday night due to COVID-19 and co-morbidities at Medical College Hospital, Raipur, he said.

Another man, aged 53, from Raigarh, who was suffering from heart-related disease and breathing complications and admitted to a government hospital there, died on Monday late night.

His sample later tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

Similarly, a 60-year-old woman from Raipur, who died on Tuesday night here at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was found to be COVID-19 positive, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 12,000 cases and 137 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,485, new cases 652, deaths 161, discharged 11,185, active cases 6,139, people tested so far 4,45,420.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)