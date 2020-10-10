Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The COVID-19 isolation ward of Ambikapur Medical College was flooded after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in the hospital.

"The drainage system can handle regular water flow and operates very systematically. But the ward simply got flooded for a while due to heavy rain," according to Dr Ajay Tirkey, Ambikapur city Mayor.

Staff nurses, including doctors, were seen struggling to drain the water from inside the COVID-19 ward.

Ambikapur Medical College was recently recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). (ANI)

