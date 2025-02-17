Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The CRPF has opened a school at Tekalgudem on the Sukma-Bijapur border, an area which is severely affected by Naxal forces.

Sukma-Bijapur border is an area which was severely affected by Naxal forces where many security forces personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty. In 2021, the Naxals had also abducted CRPF constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from the area.

Manhas, a commando from Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur attack on April 3, 2021 and then later released.

For many years, Naxals had prevented the construction of any schools in the region and even harmed those who tried to build them. Now, with the help of the 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), things are changing around the area.

A local resident of Tekalgudem said, "There was no school in our village before. The Naxals used to stop people from building schools and even killed those who tried. Now, thanks to the CRPF, we have a school. Our children can go to school every day, and they also get meals here."

The school was established as part of the ongoing efforts by the CRPF, district police, and local administration to improve the situation in the Sukma district.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of Sukma Kiran Gangaram Chavan said, "Under the Naxal Elimination Drive in the Sukma district, the CRPF, district police, and the administration are operating schools in Tekalgudem and Puvarti. The children are also being provided with meals, books, and sports equipment... In 2024, camps were set up in Tekalgudem and Puvarti to speak to the villagers and establish their trust in the security forces and the government. The school is a result of that".

This school is a result of years of effort to rebuild trust between the villagers and the security forces. In 2024, CRPF camps were set up to talk to the villagers and gain their trust. Now, the village is seeing the benefits with children having the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe environment. (ANI)

