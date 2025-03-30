Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday said that homes were provided to 3 lakh people during the current government's tenure under the PM Awas Yojana.

His statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in Bilaspur.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Today is the housewarming of all the 3 lakh people who were provided homes during the present government's tenure... He spoke on various topics, such as Naxalism, PM-JANMAN, and PM Awas Yojana."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister OP Choudhary also commented on the development, saying, "The PM's gift will take the state towards development... 10 lakh homes were already approved, and 3 lakh homes have already been allotted."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Speaking at the event, he said, "Chhattisgarh ki tasveer badal rahi hai, taqdeer bhi badal rahi hai" (Chhattisgarh's image is changing, so is its fate), highlighting the state's ongoing progress.

PM Modi also highlighted that 3 lakh people would enter their new homes under the PM Awas Yojana during Navratri. He added that this achievement was made possible because people "trusted Modi's guarantee.

"Today, on the auspicious day of Navratri, 3 lakh poor families of Chhattisgarh are entering their new homes. I wish all these families the best for a new life. It is only because of you all that a concrete roof over the heads of these poor families has become possible; I am saying this because you trusted Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

As PM Modi handed the keys to the beneficiaries, he emphasised the development of tribal areas, noting that many of the 3 lakh houses were built in areas of Bastar and Surguja.

"The dream of building permanent houses for the lakhs of families of Chhattisgarh was kept in files by the previous government, but we gave a guarantee that our government would fulfil this dream. As soon as Vishnu Deo ji's (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister) government was formed, a decision was taken in the first cabinet to build 18 lakh houses. Today, 3 lakh houses are ready. I am also happy that many of these houses have been built in our tribal areas. Many families of Bastar and Surguja will also receive their permanent homes," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further highlighted the government's efforts for the tribal people, mentioning the Dharti Aba Tribal Development Campaign and the PM Janman Yojana.(ANI)

