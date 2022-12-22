Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 22 (ANI): A dog was found hanging from a wall in a deserted lane in Rajendra Nagar locality in the state capital Raipur on Wednesday, the police said.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which a dog was seen whose legs and neck were tied with a rope and hung on the wall.

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge, Yogita Khaparde said, "On Wednesday afternoon, we received information that an unidentified person had hung a dog from a wall after tying its neck and leg. As soon as the information was received, the police immediately reached the spot and brought the dog down and sent its carcass for the post mortem.""A case was registered against an unidentified person and investigation into the matter was on. Efforts were on to find out the unidentified accused. Nearby people are also being questioned and CCTV footage is being checked to identify the person," she added.

Animal Activist, Kasturi Balal said, "We had received the video of the incident after which we reach the spot and at that time the police were bring the dog down. We also asked nearby people but no one knew who had done it."

"This type of incident is very inhuman. In such a situation, it becomes very important to make people aware of animals. Administration police department tries its best but people themselves need to be aware," Balal added. (ANI)

