Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Three more bodies of Naxals were recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday morning, a day after an encounter with security forces there, officials said.

The encounter ensued on April 2.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Uttar Pradesh: One Person Killed, 15 Injured After Swarm of Bees Attack Devotees Enroute Pilua Mahavir Temple in Etawah.

It was a day-long encounter between Naxalites and security forces, including, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Cobra battalion and Bastar battalion soldiers.

According to officials, a joint team of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra jawans were dispatched on the information of the presence of Naxalites under Gangloor police station of Bijapur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address ‘NaMo’ Rally Through App To Connect With BJP Workers Across 10 Lok Sabha Constituencies.

Several encounters took place and the bodies of 10 Naxalites were recovered on Tuesday. Weapons were recovered from them.

"A total of 13 Naxal bodies, including ten men and three women, have been recovered so far, after the encounter that took place in the Korcholi forest area of Bijapur district," officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies of 10 Naxalites were recovered on Tuesday late evening, while bodies of other three were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)