Durg, Jan 29 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the managements of a power plant and a labour providing firm in Chhattisgarh's Durg district after four workers fell ill following inhalation of some poisonous gas, a police official said on Monday.

The case was registered on Sunday on the complaint of one of the workers against the management of NSPCL power plant and those connected to Bindal Brothers, a firm providing labourers on contract, the Bhilai Bhatti police station official said.

NSPCL is a joint venture of PSUs National Thermal Power Company (NTPC) Limited and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

On January 26, four contractual labourers, identified as S Kumar, Deepak Chaudhary, Manindar Singh and D Shankar Rao were hospitalised after they inhaled some poisonous gas in the plant.

"They were discharged from hospital the next day. On Sunday, S Kumar lodged a complaint against the managements of the plant and the contractor company. A case was registered under sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

"As per the complaint, the four workers were instructed to fit a silencer in the boiler-1 on the seventh floor of the plant, However, when they reached there, they had breathing problems and burning sensation in the eyes and had to be hospitalised," he said.

As per Kumar's complaint, boiler-1 was cleaned using chemicals on January 25, resulting in formation of ammonia gas, the official said.

"The complainant has alleged the four workers were sent for silencer fitting despite this without safety equipment, which put their lives at risk. No arrest has been made in the case and the allegations are being verified," the official said.

