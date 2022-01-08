Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) At least eight shops were gutted in a fire outside the famous Bamleshwari temple at Dongargarh town in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on early Saturday, police said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 AM and soon engulfed eight small shops located alongside the steps of the hilltop temple, located around 110 km away from Raipur, Rajnandagon Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

No one sustained burns or injury in the incident, though puja material and plastic items were gutted, he said.

The fire was soon brought under control and doused, he added.

"Prima facie it seems an electric short circuit could have triggered fire", he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Maa Bamleshwari temple at Dongargarh is a popular pilgrimage spot.

