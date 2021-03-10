Bijapur, Mar 10 (PTI) Five Naxals, four of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Two other Naxals were arrested from separate places in the district during an operation by security forces, they said.

Five cadres turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials citing that they were not allowed to meet their family while being in the outlawed outfit and that they were disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology and difficult forest life, a police official said.

Of the surrendered, Pandu alias Sonu, who was active as section commander in company no. 1 of Mad division of Maoists, was allegedly involved in two deadly attacks on security forces, including Jhara Ghati ambush in Narayanpur district in 2006, wherein six security personnel were killed and seven firearms were looted, he said.

He carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the official said.

Mangu Potam (30), a section deputy commander in platoon number 12, was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, he said.

Two other surrendered cadres, Lokesh Hemla (30) and Aaytu Kodem (29), were actives as deputy commander of a supply wing and member of a communication team of Maoists respectively. They were carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he added.

Besides, Aaytu Hapka (37) was working as militia member, he added.

Each surrendered cadre was given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

On Tuesday, Mangu Punem (22), a militia member of Maoists, was arrested from Pusnar village under Gangaloor police station limits, while another cadre Sudru Kunjam (50) was apprehended from Bechapal village under Mirtur police station area, he said.

