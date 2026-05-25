India News | Chhattisgarh: Four, Including Teen, Killed as Motorcycle Collides with Tractor in Balrampur

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Four persons, including a teenager, were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a bricks-laden tractor, police said.

The accident took place near Piparpan village under Sanawal police station limits late on Sunday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishwa Deepak Tripathi said.

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"All four youths were on a single motorcycle. While returning from Dindo weekly market, the tyre of the motorcycle busted, leaving the motorcycle trapped under a bricks-laden tractor. In the mishap, all the youths suffered grievous injuries. The youths were rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were declared dead," the ACP said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Pandey (19), Manoj Pandey (21), Naresh Pandey (19) and Rakesh Pandey (17), police said.

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Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a search for the tractor driver, who fled the spot after the accident, officials added.

Further details of the case are awaited.

In a separate incident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a 32-year-old electrician died after falling from a height while working at the airport, police said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Mana Raipur, Lambodar Patel, stated that the deceased, identified as Kuber Sahu, was working under an electrical contractor when the incident occurred.

CSP Lambodar Patel told ANI, "Kuber Sahu, 32, from Jham village Birejhar, Dhamtari district, worked under an electrical contractor. He was at the airport with a colleague, working between the roof and false ceiling, when he suddenly fell and suffered a head injury. He was taken to Mana Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His co-workers reported that he fell suddenly, though the exact cause is unclear. Forensic experts have been called, and all aspects are being investigated." (ANI)

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