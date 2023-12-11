Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four naxals on Sunday in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ratan Dubey during election campaigning in Narayanpur.

The BJP leader was killed by unidentified Naxals on November 5, days before the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, while he was campaigning for the party in Kaushalnar village.

Dubey was the BJP's district president in Narayanapur.

According to the police, Dubey was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

