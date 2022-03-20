Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai inaugurated a new party office in Raipur on Sunday.

Addressing reporters here today after inaugurating the party office, Rai said, "AAP has formed the government in Delhi again on the basis of its work and also formed the government in Punjab with a thumping majority, as people of the state showed their trust in AAP's work."

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Raping Her for Over 6 Years.

He added, "We have been receiving various calls from the people of the state (Chhatisgarh) to join the party."

AAP now eyes Chhattisgarh and hence the senior AAP leader is in the state and will participate in a "Vijay Yatra" (victory march), to be taken out by the party in Raipur on Monday to mark the party's victory in Punjab.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Asks Centre To Reduce Gap Between First and Second Dose of Covishield to 8-16 Weeks Due to Omicron.

A decision to hold the "Badalbo Chhattisgarh" (Change Chhattisgarh) rally has also been taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)