Raipur, Apr 7 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has introduced a new policy, under which women entrepreneurs will be provided financial assistance, incentives and subsidies to start and expand their business, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took to Twitter to announce the launch of 'State Women Entrepreneurship Policy 2023-28', and said his government's goal is to make women job providers, not job seekers.

“It is a pleasure to inform all of you that we have implemented 'State Women Entrepreneurship Policy 2023-28' in the state. Our aim is that women become job providers, not just job seekers and take the state forward with new start-ups and new business," Baghel tweeted. The policy aims at rapid development of women groups, entrepreneurs, businesses and start-ups, a government official here said.

Under the policy, a provision has been made to provide loans up to Rs 50 lakh to women from the state for setting up manufacturing enterprises, up to Rs 25 lakh for service enterprises and up to Rs 10 lakh for business enterprises, he said.

Economic investment incentives will be provided to women for setting up micro, small and medium manufacturing and service enterprises and also for expansion of such units already established by women entrepreneurs, the official said.

Entrepreneurs will be reimbursed the Net State Goods and Services Tax (Net SGST) for six to 16 years from the date of commencement of production in the new unit, he said.

Similarly, electricity duty exemption for six to 12 years from the date of commissioning of the project is among other facilities to be given to women entrepreneurs under the policy, he added.

