Raipur, Jan 14 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has issued fresh posting orders to 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including six district collectors, in the state.

The order for transfer and posting was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday night, a government official here said.

The collectors of Korea, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Narayanpur, Gariaband, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Mahasamund districts have been changed.

As per the order, 2005-batch IAS officer S Prakash, who was posted as Mission Director of Jal-Jeevan Mission, has been appointed as Secretary of Transport Department.

Korea Collector Shyamlal Dhawde has been appointed as Commissioner of Bastar division, while Korba Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kuldeep Sharma will replace him.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector Sunil Kumar Jain has been appointed as Special Secretary of School Education Department along with additional charge of Director of Public Instruction.

Mahasamund Collector Doman Singh has been appointed as Collector of Balodabazar-Bhatapara.

Narayanpur Collector Dharmesh Kumar Sahu has been shifted as Director of Land Records along with additional charge of Director of Government Printing and Writing Materials.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raipur Development Authority Rituraj Raghuvanshi has been posted as new Collector of Narayanpur.

Similarly, Gariaband Collector Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar has been appointed as Mahasamund Collector, whereas Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi Collector Namrata Gandhi will replace him as new Collector of Gariaband.

CEO of Bastar Jila Panchayat Richa Prakash Choudhary will be new Collector of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi.

In another order, Dipanshu Kabra, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who is posted as Commissioner-cum-Director of Public Relations along with additional charge of Additional Commissioner (AC) Transport and Ex-officio CEO of Chhattisgarh Samvad has been relieved from the post of AC transport. However, he has been allotted additional charge as Commissioner of Transport Department along with the other existing portfolios.

