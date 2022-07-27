Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government is all set to start purchasing cow urine from cattle-rearers from Thursday, which will be used in making pest control products, an official said.

Also Read | West Bengal: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs in State Have Started Contacting BJP, Says Mithun Chakraborty.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch the scheme, under which the government will procure cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre. The programme will be launched at 'Hareli', a local festival, to be organised at Karsa village under Patan block of Durg district, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

In Raipur also, the purchase of cow urine will start from a 'gauthan' (livestock shelter) at Navagaon (L) under Abhanpur block and village Badgaon under Arang block, he added.

The flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', which also entails procurement of cow dung, was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy. Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased at the rate of Rs 2 per kg from the cattle-rearers.

The purchased dung is used for producing organic manure on a large scale, which is being used by farmers in their fields, thereby promoting organic farming in the state.

"After the successful implementation of the cow dung procurement scheme, the government has decided to purchase cow urine. The purchased urine will be used in making pest control products and 'Jeevamrut' (liquid organic fetilizer)," the official said.

The scheme aims to minimise the use of expensive chemical pesticides and simultaneously promote organic farming in the state by ensuring organic pesticides available to farmers at nominal prices.

"In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore, and the self-help groups (SHGs) have produced from it over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)