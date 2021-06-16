Raipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government will prepare an action plan in the next 15 days to ensure easy access to the health and medical facilities for the common people, an official release said on Wednesday.

Instructions regarding drafting such a plan through all the district collectors were given by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to the state chief secretary, it said.

In the last six months, oxygen-related equipment in ICUs was installed in hospitals to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a significant increase in the number of beds, ventilators etc., Baghel said, adding that better maintenance and frequent use of this health equipment is also essential to prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

The chief minister also said the number of doctors in community health centres increased significantly in the last few days, but health management needs to be strengthened further.

Baghel directed that an action plan for the development of all the district hospitals and community health centres should be prepared as soon as possible.

Under this plan, all such hospitals should be made well-equipped with operation theatres, labour rooms, laboratories, ICUs, ventilators, blood banks and (stock of) free medicines etc, he added.

The CM also said that facilities in these hospitals should be upgraded to provide 24x7 treatment.

"Moreover, postgraduate doctors of Paediatrics, Gynecology, Anesthesia, Pathology, Medicine and Surgery should be appointed in these hospitals, and the places where post-graduates are not available arrangements should be made to appoint the doctors trained in these subjects," the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

