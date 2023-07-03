Raipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday directed officials to completely ban single-use plastics inside Raj Bhavan, an official here said.

On International Plastic Bag Free Day, the governor gave the directive to Raj Bhawan officials and asked them to use fabric or jute bags in place of single-use plastic bags, the public relations department official said.

Citing that the plastic pollution is the biggest challenge the world faces, Harichandan said people should change their mindset to actively reduce its use, he said.

The governor appealed to people to pledge not to use single-use plastic and make united efforts to make the earth a better place to live, the official said.

