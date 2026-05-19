India News | Chhattisgarh: HM Amit Shah Holds Central Zonal Council Meeting; Discusses Eliminating Malnutrition, Reducing School Dropouts

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur and discussed eliminating malnutrition, reducing school dropouts, and ensuring 100 per cent conviction in sexual crimes.

Sharing an X post, Amit Shah stated that the Bastar region, once known to be affected by the "Red terror," is now free of Naxalism and disputes.

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He wrote, "It is a matter of pride for all that the meeting of the Central Zonal Council is being held today in Jagdalpur, in the very Bastar region that was once under the shadow of red terror. No disputes of any kind remain today between the member states of the Central Zonal Council, which is a major achievement. Today, this entire region is not only free from Naxalism but also free from disputes."

"The meeting featured meaningful discussions on key issues such as eliminating malnutrition, reducing school dropouts, ensuring 100% conviction in sexual crimes, and establishing a state-level cyber helpline," the post read.

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Earlier today, Amit Shah said that India became Naxal-free even before the March 31 deadline, owing to the "courage and sacrifice" of the security forces.

Addressing a press conference in Jagdalpur, Amit Shah said that the people of Bastar are living without fear now.

The Union Minister said, "An atmosphere of enthusiasm, confidence, and assurance regarding the future is visible everywhere among the people of Bastar. The climate of fear and the stifling reality of living under the shadow of guns have now come to an end, and Bastar is finally breathing freely. It is a matter of joy for all of us that Bastar has become Naxal-free."

"On August 24, 2024, when in a meeting, it was announced that the nation would be freed from the terror of Naxalim by March 31, 2026. Thanks to the valour, courage, and sacrifice of the security forces, Naxalism was eradicated ahead of the March 31 deadline," he added. (ANI)

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