India News | Chhattisgarh: Home Minister Amit Shah Launches Next-generation CG Dial-112 Service, Mobile Forensic Vans in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched Chhattisgarh Police's next-generation CG Dial-112 emergency response service and a fleet of mobile forensic vans at Mana Police Parade Ground in Raipur.

In the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, the Union Home Minister flagged off 400 advanced Dial-112 emergency response vehicles and 32 mobile forensic vans aimed at strengthening emergency services and scientific investigation across the State.

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Launched under the theme "Ekke Number, Sabbo Bar", the upgraded emergency response system integrates police, fire and medical emergency services under a single platform to provide quicker assistance during emergencies.

The 400 newly deployed emergency vehicles are equipped with smartphones, GPS systems, wireless radios, PTZ cameras, dash cameras, mobile NVR systems and solar backup facilities, enabling live monitoring, real-time tracking and faster communication during emergency response operations.

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The service will operate round the clock using GIS-based monitoring, advanced vehicle tracking systems, SIP trunk technology and automatic caller location identification. All 33 district coordination centres in the State have been connected to the network. Citizens will also be able to seek assistance through voice calls, SMS, email, web portal, WhatsApp, chatbot services and the SOS-112 India mobile application.

The 32 mobile forensic vans launched under the theme "Science on Wheels - Towards Faster Justice" are aimed at strengthening evidence-based investigation across the State.

Introduced with the objective of "32 vans, 32 districts, one commitment: accurate investigation and faster justice", the initiative will allow preliminary forensic examination directly at crime scenes.

Each van, built at an estimated cost of around ₹65 lakh, is equipped with crime scene preservation kits, evidence collection and sealing tools, fingerprint detection systems, narcotics testing kits, digital forensic support systems, high-resolution photography equipment, bullet hole screening and ballistic examination kits, along with gunshot residue (GSR) testing facilities.

Until now, transporting evidence from crime scenes to laboratories has often caused delays and increased the risk of contamination. With the deployment of mobile forensic vans, preliminary examination, evidence preservation, testing and digital documentation can now be carried out on-site, improving both the speed and quality of investigation.

The initiative aims to strengthen scientific investigation systems, promote evidence-based justice delivery and ensure transparent, time-bound and reliable criminal investigation. The integrated Dial-112 service and mobile forensic units are expected to improve emergency response capabilities and further strengthen public confidence in law enforcement and the justice system.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma, Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, MLAs, public representatives and senior police officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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