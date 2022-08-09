Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) A suspected Naxalite was held and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized following an encounter between the security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The skirmish took place in the forest near Bongla-Pangur village under Modkapal police station limits, around 400 km from state capital Raipur, on Monday, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The operation, involving personnel from the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was launched on Sunday following intelligence about the presence of the Naxalites' Madded Area Committee divisional commander Nagesh in the area, he said.

After the gun-battle ended, an SLR (self-loading rifle) with 29 live cartridges, an INSAS rifle with four live cartridges, a .303 rifle with six rounds, explosives, Maoist literature and materials of daily use were recovered from the spot, the official said.

“During the search of nearby areas, an injured male Naxalite was caught and a hand-grenade, a .12 bore gun with 10 rounds and five detonators were seized from his possession,” the IG said, adding that he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Blood stains found at the site indicated that many other Naxalites were either injured or killed in the encounter but their colleagues managed to take them away, he added.

