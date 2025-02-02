Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 2 (ANI): In a groundbreaking development, the Jal Jeevan Mission has brought clean drinking water to the Naxal-affected Chunchuna village in Balrampur, Chhattisgarh, the first time since Independence.

This significant achievement has benefited around 100 households in the village, providing them with access to pure and adequate water. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India. The program also focuses on implementing source sustainability measures, such as recharge and reuse through greywater management, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

Speaking to ANI on the development, the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Pankaj Jain highlighted that there was a problem with drinking water in the area for a long time.

"The village is located in a remote area, where settlements covered with forests are located. The village is also quite far and is adjacent to the border area. We got work done here under the Jal Jeevan Mission. At present, a pure and adequate amount of water has been ensured for the people in Chunchuna village. In the coming time, we are doing source development work in the villages that have been left out. As soon as the source is constructed, people will get water twice a day," Pankaj Jain said.

Located in a remote area on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, Chunchuna village faced significant challenges in accessing clean drinking water. The villagers had to fetch water from distant places, which was a major inconvenience. However, with the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, all homes in the village have been equipped with taps, providing 24-hour water supply.

"Earlier, we had to bring water from far-away places. Naxal influence was also present here. Bores could not be dug due to a lack of roads. Now the roads have been built, and water is being supplied to every house 24 hours a day," said. Jain

This achievement is a testament to the government's efforts to improve the lives of rural communities. The villagers expressed their gratitude, stating that they have received a lot of relief since the government provided them with clean drinking water.

Another village resident said, "Water had to be brought from far away. Now that the government has provided water, we have got a lot of relief."

The Jal Jeevan Mission has made significant progress, with over 60% of rural households in India now having access to clean drinking water. The program has also empowered local communities, including women, to manage and monitor their water supply effectively. (ANI)

