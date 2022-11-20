Raipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported four COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,77,715, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count remain unchanged at 11,63,532, leaving the state with 38 active cases, he said.

Durg reported three cases and Balod district added one.

With 590 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,83,584, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,715, new cases 4, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,532, active cases 38, today tests 590, total tests 1,87,83,584.

