Raipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,77,677, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,475 after 11 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 57 active cases, he said.

Durg reported two cases and Raipur one among other districts.

With 2,411 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,87,69,417, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 11,77,677, new cases 5, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,475, active cases 57, today tests 2,411, total tests 1,87,69,417.

