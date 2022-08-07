Raipur, August 7: A man committed suicide after allegedly killing his 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place in Deori village under Dharsinva police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sukhnandan Rathore.

"Rameshwar Sahu (30) allegedly murdered his children Amit (9) and Ragini (6) before committing suicide. The bodies are decomposed and have been sent for autopsy, which will give us more details of the case," he said. Pune Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing 2 Daughters; Cops Suspect Family Dispute.

The incident may have taken place to to three days going by condition of the bodies, the Additional SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)