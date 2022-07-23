Rajnandgaon, Jul 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested from neighbouring Maharashtra on Saturday for allegedly killing a minor girl over a one-sided love affair in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said.

Also Read | Meghalaya Shocker: Six Children Rescued, 73 Arrested From Brothel Run by BJP Leader Bernard N Marak in Tura, Say Police.

The accused, Chhabil Kurre, a resident of Katalwahi village, was apprehended from Nagpur, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil Says, the Party Decided To Make Eknath Shinde Chief Minister 'With Heavy Heart'.

The 15-year-old girl was found dead with a slit throat in some bushes near Dangora dam in Dongargarh town on Wednesday, he said.

The Class 9 student had not returned home from school and her family had lodged a missing person's complaint on Tuesday night, the official said.

During the investigation, the police learnt that the victim had gone towards the dam on a motorcycle with the accused, and based on technical analysis, he was apprehended, he said.

The accused has confessed that he had slit the girl's throat with a knife after she rejected his proposal, the official said, adding that the police have recovered the weapon and motorcycle used in the crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)