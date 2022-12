Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 11 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl by luring her on the promise of breakfast in Bilaspur.

The police informed that the accused sexually assaulted the minor after taking her to a farm.

The police arrested the accused after conducting a thorough investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bilaspur, Rajendra Jaiswal said the accused lured the girl by promising to arrange a breakfast meal and sexually assaulted her.

"The incident took place in the Chakarbhatha police station area. A drunk man sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl. He lured the minor by promising to arrange breakfast for her and made her pillion on his bike. He then took her to a farm and sexually assaulted her," the ASP said.

The ASP further said the police were able to track down the accused after scanning CCTV footage.

"The accused is married. The police started the investigation and searched all the relevant CCTV footage. First we found his bike and later tracked down the accused. Further investigation is underway," he further said. (ANI)

