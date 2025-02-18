Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Once infamous for deadly naxal attacks, insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh is now heading to take a big leap in the field of education as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has opened a model school in its Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Tekalgudem.

The model school located at Tekalgudem has been equipped with modern facilities, according to officials. Commanding Officer of 150th battalion Mukesh Kumar, Company Commander Ajay Tyagi and Commandant Rakesh Chandra Shukla have played a significant role in establishing the school.

"With the support from CRPF, district administration and local police, schools are being operated in interior areas, which are facing the problem of insurgency, as a part of naxal eradication campaign," said Sukma Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan.

Two schools, respectively at Tekalgudem and Puvarti, which is being considered as native village of naxal leader Hidma, have been opened, according to the SP, adding that children are drawing benefits of these schools.

Children, ranging from Anganwadi center to 5ht standard, are receiving ration, books and Sports materials, according to officials.

The officer further informed that camps at Tekalgudem as well as Puvarti have been opened last year, with efforts being made to win the confidence of villagers and create awareness about government works and the ambitious 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme. Initially, the security forces faced some challenges as villagers were not contacting us and eventually we managed to win their confidence.

Expressing gratitude towards the paramilitary force, a villager praised the establishment of the school. Earlier, the village was deprived of educational facilities and if anyone came here to set the school, naxals used to raise objections and also take extreme steps (violence, murder etc.), resulting in no educational facilities for children here. After the arrival of 150th battalion here, school came into existence and children of the village regularly go to the school. Along with education, the school also offers food. Earlier, there was no road connectivity in the area and after CRPF came here development of roads took place making our movement convenient.

Notably, Tekalgudem was under the shadow of naxal terror for several decades. In 2021, cadres of the banned organisation attacked security personnel engaged in anti-naxal exercise and killed 22 jawans. Moreover, the naxals abducted a trooper of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), with the jawan being released later. Similarly, when security forces established a camp in the area, naxals attacked it, leaving three jawans dead and 18 others injured.

For several decades, these areas were untouched from the developmental activities and the population here remain deprived from basic facilities like electricity, road, clean drinking water and others.

After deployment of CRPF, the naxal-hit areas started witnessing significant transformation not just in terms of security, instead, the security personnel made all possible efforts to resolve the problems being faced by the local population. (ANI)

