Bijapur, Jun 21 (PTI) A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out around 4.15 am in a forest near Kudmer village under Mirtoor police station limits, Bijapur additional superintendent of police Pankaj Shukla said.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of ultras belonging to the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a search operation in the area, he said.

When the patrolling team was returning, an exchange of fire took place near Kudmer village, he said.

After the guns fell silent, the body an ultra and a country-made pistol were recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that the identity of the deceased cadre was yet to be ascertained.

