Sukma, Jul 22 (PTI) A Naxal was killed in an encounter with the security forces in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place around 3.30 pm in a hilly forest area near Muler village under Phulbagdi police station, where a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Sukma and Dantewada districts was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior officer said.

Personnel from the 2nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also assisting in the operation, he said.

A group of Maoists from Kerlapal Area Committee opened fire at the patrolling team and tried to ambush it in Gogunda hill area, following which the security personnel retaliated, he said.

After the face-off ended, the body of a male cadre was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that a search operation is still underway in the area.

