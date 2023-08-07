Kanker, Aug 7 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered in Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said.

Chandan Darro alias Jeevan alias Sagar (39) was active as the "People's Party Committee Member (PPCM)" under the "Bargarh-Balangir-Mahasamund Area Committee" of the outlawed movement, Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

"He carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and had joined as a Bal Sangham member in 2008. He laid downs arms citing disappointment with the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology," the SP said.

Darro was involved in several incidents of violence between 2011 and 2017 in Bargarh and Balangir in Odisha and Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, the SP added.

