Raipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Abducted CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas has been released, Chhattisgarh police said on Wednesday.

He is expected to reach a security camp near Basaguda in Bastar region, police said.

Manhas belongs to the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion, an elite unit of CRPF.

He went missing after the April 3 gunfight between Naxals and security personnel near Sukma-Bijapur border. PTI

