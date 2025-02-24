Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Naxal-hit Kerlapenda village in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, witnessed a historic moment as residents cast their votes for the first time since Independence.

This milestone, which occurred during the third phase of voting on Sunday, was a significant moment for the villagers, who had never been part of the electoral process before. One resident of Kerlapenda shared, "I have voted for the first time. We had never voted before."

Also Read | Jahan-e-Khusrau: PM Narendra Modi Likely to Attend Sufi Music Festival in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, Says Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali.

Another resident said that the election was the first time the villagers got a chance to raise their demands in front of the political leaders.

"Voting is taking place after 75 years here. People from the nearby villages are also reaching out to cast their votes... I am happy that we will move towards development. This is the first time we got a chance to raise our demands in front of the leaders...," he told ANI.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Strikes Kupwara, No Damage Reported.

This development follows similar positive trends in the second phase of the Panchayat Elections, where residents of once insurgency-hit areas in Bijapur district also participated enthusiastically.

The residents of villages falling under the National Park area in the district, which is considered the safest zone for insurgents and the place wherein security forces have recently gunned down 31 cadres of the banned outlawed organisation CPI (Maoists), registered their enthusiastic participation in the festival of democracy.

Hundreds of potential voters from as many as five villages under the National Park area, including village Sendra, in the worst insurgency-hit Bijapur district, have expressed their confidence on ballots instead of bullets and exercised their voting rights in the second phase of three-tier panchayat election on Thursday.

By covering around 70 kilometres, the villagers displayed their confidence in democracy by ignoring the red terror.

By covering tough terrain that includes dense forests, rivers and rivulets, the voters (including elderly persons) reached Bhopalpatnam to exercise their voting rights. By participating in this festival of democracy, the villagers not only expressed confidence in democracy but also displayed their desire to become a part of mainstream development.

"We want employment opportunities, road connectivity, electricity, pension and other basic facilities from the government," said Kawre Shankar, a resident of the restive village, after casting his vote.

"By using their own resources, people reached here by covering around 70 km and registering their active participation in the elections. As compared to their previous time polling percentage rises as people realise the importance of exercising their voting right," said polling sector officer Yalam Shankar.

These votes reflect the villagers' confidence in democracy, showing their resolve to reject violence and insurgency in favour of progress and peace.

In a recent encounter, security forces eliminated 31 members of the banned Maoist organization in the National Park area, further diminishing the influence of insurgents in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)