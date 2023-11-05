Kondagaon, November 5: BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani participated in the party's bike rally in the Bastar region on Sunday as the campaigning in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh comes to an end today ahead of the first phase voting on November 7. Irani could be been riding a scooter from Keshkal to Kondagaon along with other party workers.

She was also seen preparing tea for party workers in Kondagaon, Bastar as the last-minute outreach to the voters. The 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will go for elections in two phases -- November 7 and November 17 -- and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The other four states that are going to the polls are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Union Minister Smriti Irani Prepares Tea for Party Workers in Bastar’s Kondagaon Region (Watch Video).

On Friday, unveiling the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the double-engine government will make Chhattisgarh a fully-developed state over the next five years if elected.

Listing out the BJP's salient promises to the people of Chhattisgarh in the manifesto, titled 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023', Shah said, "As mentioned in our manifesto, the BJP, if voted back in Chhattisgarh, will launch the Krishi Unnati Yojana, as part of which we will purchase 21 quintals/acre of paddy at the price of Rs 3,100. The amount raised from our purchase would be passed on to the farmers." Smriti Irani Viral Video: Congress Claims Journalist Removed From Service After ‘Questioning’ Union Minister.

"We have also decided to give Rs 12,000 per year to all married women while filling one lakh vacant positions (in government offices) in two years. We have also resolved to build 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ensure the supply of tap water to every single house in the state. We will also provide a grant of Rs 10,000 annually to landless farmers and set up 500 more Jan Ausadhi Kendras across the state," he added.

Congress stormed to the hustings in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of the 90 seats and hogging 43.9 per cent of the total votes polled. The BJP had to be content with just 15 seats.

