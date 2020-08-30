Raipur, Aug 30 (PTI) With 1,115 new cases and seven deaths, Chhattisgarh's overall COVID-19 count rose to 29,861 and toll to 269 on Sunday, a health official said.

The day saw the discharge of 485 patients following recovery from the infection.

The active cases now stand at 13,289 as 16,303 people have been discharged and 269 have died, he said.

Raipur, which is the worst-hit district by the pandemic in the state, reported 518 of the fresh cases, which took the case tally in the district to 10,825, he said.

The district has witnessed 144 deaths so far.

Other districts, where news cases were detected are Bilaspur (102), Rajnandgaon (82), Durg (72), Surguja (58), Janjgir-Champa (42), Surajpur (35), Balodabazar (34), Raigarh (33), Kabirdham (24), Gariaband (13) and Jashpur (13), he said.

Twelve cases each were reported from Bemetara, Dhamtari, Mahasamund and Korba districts, 11 from Narayanpur, 10 from Balod, four each from Mungeli and Balrampur districts, three each from Koriya and Dantewada districts, two from Bijapur, while one case each came from Kondagaon and Kanker districts, he said.

Besides, two persons who had arrived from another state to Chhattisgarh, have tested positive, he said.

Among the seven fatalities, five people were from Raipur and one each from Durg and Bilaspur, he said.

A 59-year-old police Sub Inspector (SI) who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on August 26 after testing positive, died on Sunday morning, the official said.

A native of Raigarh district, the SI was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) at a police station in Bilaspur.

He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, he said.

Of the remaining deaths, four took place on Sunday and one on Saturday, while the information about death of a person on August 25 was received on Sunday, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,861, new cases 1,115, deaths 269, discharged 16,303, active cases 13,289, people tested so far 5,71,177.

