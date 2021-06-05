Raipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 9,79,576 on Saturday with addition of 1,356 cases, while the death toll rose by 30 to reach 13,192, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,41,489 after 512 people were discharged from various hospitals while 2,396 others completed home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state is 24,895.

Raipur district reported 68 newcases,taking its caseload to 1,56,282, including 3,108 deaths so far.

Balodabazar recorded 105 newcases, Janjgir-Champa 98 and Jashpur 94, among other districts.

With52,803 samples tested on Saturday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to93,95,980.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,79,576, newcases1,356, death toll 13,192, recovered 9,41,489, activecases24,895, total tests 93,95,980.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)