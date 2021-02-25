Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 220 new COVID-19 cases and eight fresh deaths, taking the infection count to 3,11,900 and the toll to 3,821, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,05,214 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 163 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,865 active cases, he added.

Raipur district accounted for 57 of the new cases, taking its total count to 55,391, including 807 deaths. Durg recorded 66 new cases and Bilaspur 16, among other districts, he said.

Of the eight fatalities, three each took place on Thursday and Wednesday, while two occurred earlier but were added to the fatality count now, he said.

With 19,928 samples examined on Thursday, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 47,54,503.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,11,900, new cases 220, deaths 3,821, recovered 3,05,214, active cases 2,865, people tested so far 47,54,503.

