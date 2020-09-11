Raipur, Sep 10 (PTI) With 2,227 new COVID-19casesand 16 fresh deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 55,680 and the toll to 493 on Thursday, a health official said.

The day also saw discharge of 1,345 patients from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,855, he said.

The state now has 29,332 activecases, he said.

Of the 2,227 fresh cases reported from all the 28 districts, the maximum was found in Raipur district (672) -- worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by Rajnandgaon (207), Durg (190), Bilaspur (130), Janjgir-Champa (129) and Raigarh (114), the official said.

Of the 16 fatalities, eight took place on Thursday, seven on Wednesday and one on September 8," he said.

The state has recorded over 43,000 cases just in the last one month.

With a total 19,525 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and it has also witnessed 223 deaths.

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,680, new cases 2,227, deaths 493, recovered 25,855, active cases 29,332, people tested so far 7,37,334.

