Raipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh recorded 2,434 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths, taking its case count to 93,351 and the death toll to 728 on Wednesday, a health official said.

A total of 576 people were also discharged from various hospitals following recovery while 4,196 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 56,773.

The state now has 35,850 active cases, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur district with 748 new cases continues to report a high number of infections.

Among other districts, Durg reported 292 fresh cases, Bastar 187, Rajnandgaon 162 and Dantewada 118.

Of the seven latest fatalities, three died on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 72,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month alone.

With 29,896 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 347 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 93,351, new cases 2,434, total deaths 728, recovered 56,773, active cases 35,850, people tested so far 10,50,165.

