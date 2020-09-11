Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 2,438 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Friday, taking the statewide case tally to 58,643 and death toll to 518, a health official said.

The day saw discharge of 1,138 patients from hospitals following recovery while 130 patients completed home isolation, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,123.

The state now has 31,002 active cases, the official said.

Of the 2,438 fresh cases found in 27 districts, the maximum were reported in Raipur district (715 cases), followed by Rajnandgaon (288), Durg (231), Bilaspur (209) and Janjgir- Champa (106).

The new cases also included nine persons who have arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states.

Of the latest 25 fatalities, eight took place on Friday, 11 on Thursday, four on September 9 and two on September 8, said the official.

The state has recorded over 45,500 cases just in the last one month.

With 20,465 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 239 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 58,643, new cases 2,438, death toll 518, recovered 27,123, active cases 31,002, people tested so far 7,56,163.

