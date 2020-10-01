Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) With 2,551 new COVID-19casesand 29 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 1,16,153 and the toll to 986 on Thursday, a health official said.

A total of 678 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery while 1,557 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 84,699, he said.

Also Read | Hathras Incident: Ahead of JNUSU Protest at India Gate Tomorrow, Large Gatherings Banned in Delhi.

The state now has 30,468 activecases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 358 new cases, Raigarh 351, Janjgir-Champa 244, Durg 190, Dantewada 139, Bilaspur 121 and Korba 116, among other districts, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Killed With Bricks And Stones in Bhadohi; Body Dumped in Fields.

Of the latest fatalities, 8 died on Thursday and 6 on Wednesday. Besides, 15 deaths that took place in the past were added to the fatality tally on Thursday," the official added.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 83,000 COVID-9casesin the last one month.

With 34,187 casesso far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has also witnessed 434 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases1,16,153, newcases2,551, deaths 986, recovered 84,699, activecases30,468, people tested so far 11,21,641.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)