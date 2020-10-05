Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) With 2,681 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 1,26,005 and the toll to 1,081 on Monday, a health official said.

A total of 564 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 2,253 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 97,067.

The state now has 27,857 active cases, he said.

Raipur district, which is hardest hit by the pandemic and placed at the top of the list of coronavirus cases in the state, reported 270 new cases, taking its total count to 35,467, the official said.

The district has witnessed 455 deaths so far, he said.

Durg district reported 266 new cases, Rajnandgaon 254, Raigarh 187, Janjgir-Champa 182, Korba 174, Bilaspur 129 and Bijapur 129 among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, 11 died on Monday and two on Sunday while 23 deaths had taken place earlier , he added.

The state has registered over 82,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,26,005, new cases 2,681, deaths 1,081, recovered 97,067, active cases 27,857, people tested so far 11,91,097.

