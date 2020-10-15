Raipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 1,53,515 on Thursday after 2,819 more people tested positive for the infection, while the number of recoveries increased to 1,23,943, an official said.

Forty-six more deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,385, he said.

A total of 529 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,549 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 28,187 active cases, the official informed.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 264 new cases, taking its total count to 38,519, including 508 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 252 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 212, Korba 193, Durg 169,Kondagaon 151, Rajnandgaon 138, Bastar 126 and Dantewada 111, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, 12 took place on Wednesday and four on Tuesday, while 30 had occurred earlier and they were added to the fatality tally on Thursday, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,53,515, new cases 2,819, deaths 1,385, recovered 1,23,943, active cases 28,187, people tested so far 14,66,335.

