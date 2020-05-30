India News | Chhattisgarh Records 32 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Reaches 447

Raipur, May 30 (PTI) Thirty-two people, mostly migrant workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 447, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 20 were reported from Koriya, six from Balrampur, four from Kanker and two from Raipur, he said.

"Most are migrant workers who recently returned to their native villages from different parts of the country, or those who came in contact with them," he said.

Earlier in the day, two people were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur following recovery, taking the number of such persons to 102, he said.

The number of active cases in the state is 344, and one person has died of the infection, he added.

At present, 2,14,350 people are in 19,288 quarantine centres, and 50,881 in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-447, new cases-32, deaths-1, discharged-102, active cases-344, people tested so far-66,417.

