Raipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus count rose to 3,15,486 on Wednesday with the addition of 456 cases, while the death toll mounted by eight to 3,872, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,08,269 after a total of 13 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 80 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,345, the official said.

With 135 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 56,526, including 812 deaths.

Besides, Durg district recorded 102 new cases and Surajpur 35, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities recorded during the day, four each took place on Wednesday and Tuesday, he added.

A total of 26,528 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the number of overall tests to 50,72,551 in the state.

In view of recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Raipur district, Collector S Bharathi Dasan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the District Task Force and directed the concerned officials to take planned action at every level to prevent further spread of the infection, an official statement said.

Pointing that people are being seen in public places without masks, the collector instructed the officials to take strict action, which also includes registration of FIR against those flouting preventive protocols, the release said.

