Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) With 557 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 20,771 and toll to 196 on Sunday, a health official said.

The day saw the discharge of 504 patients following recovery from the infection.

The state now has 7,677 active cases as 12,898 people have been discharged and 196 have died so far, he said.

Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, reported 215 of the fresh cases, which took the case tally in the district to 7,340, he said.

The district has witnessed 105 deaths.

Other districts, where news cases were detected are Raigarh (64), Janjgir-Champa (48), Rajnandgaon (41), Bilaspur (35), Durg (28), Bastar (17), Mahasamund (15), Koriya (13), Jashpur (10), Kanker (10) and Balod (8), he said.

Seven cases each were recorded in Korba and Kondagaon districts, six each in Balodabazar, Surguja and Surajpur districts, five in Narayanpur, four each in Gariaband and Sukma, two each in Mungeli and Dantewada, while one case each came from Dhamtari, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Bijapur districts, he said.

Besides, one person, who had arrived from another state to Chhattisgarh has tested positive, he said.

Among the six fatalities, three people were from Raipur, while one each from Raigarh, Bilaspur and Kanker districts, he said.

Of them, four patients died on Sunday and another succumbed on Saturday, while a 55-year-old man who was brought dead at a government hospital in Raigarh this afternoon was found to be COVID-19 positive, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 14,500 cases and 166 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,771, new cases 557, deaths 196, discharged 12,898, active cases 7,677, people tested so far 4,83,989. PTI

